WORLD
3 MIN READ
Thousands from around Gulf pack Bahrain stadium for Pope's Mass
About 30,000 worshippers join an open-air mass held by Pope Francis in Bahrain, the highlight of his outreach mission to the Gulf to build ties with Muslims.
Thousands from around Gulf pack Bahrain stadium for Pope's Mass
Organisers had said that passes to the event were snapped up within two days of them becoming available, with pilgrims coming from Saudi Arabia and other Gulf countries. / AP
Ezgi ToperEzgi Toper
November 5, 2022

Thousands of Christians from around the Gulf have packed Bahrain’s sports stadium for Pope Francis’ big Mass, as he shifted the attention of his four-day visit to ministering to the Catholic community in the Muslim region.

Pilgrims wearing identical white caps to shade them from the morning sun waved the yellow and white flags of the Holy See on Saturday as Francis moved around the Bahrain National Stadium in his popemobile before Mass. 

According to the Vatican, local organisers estimated some 30,000 people attended the service. 

Organisers had said that passes to the event were snapped up within two days of them becoming available, with pilgrims coming from Saudi Arabia and other Gulf countries.

Francis is on the first-ever papal visit to the island kingdom the size of New York City that lies off the coast of Saudi Arabia. 

READ MORE: Pope hopes to promote interfaith dialogue in first visit to Bahrain

RECOMMENDED

Catholic-Muslim dialogue

The primary aim was to participate in a government-sponsored interfaith conference to promote Catholic-Muslim dialogue.

But for the final two days, he is focusing on ministering to the Catholic community, a minority in the country of around 1.5 million.

Most are workers from South Asia, many of whom have left behind their families to work in Bahrain’s construction, oil extraction and domestic service industries.

After the Mass, Francis was meeting with young people at the Sacred Heart school, which dates from the 1940s and is affiliated with the church of the same name that was the first Catholic Church built in the Gulf. 

Francis wraps up his visit on Sunday, meeting with priests and nuns at the church.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Turkish and Syrian foreign ministers discuss the situation in Aleppo
Türkiye closely monitors Syria clashes as part of its national security priorities
UK prioritises Türkiye as free trade deal expansion talks move at record pace
Yemen's STC delegation in Riyadh announces disputed 'dissolution'
World’s largest space gathering lands in Türkiye this October
Syrian president meets EU leaders in Damascus amid Aleppo clashes
Russia strikes Ukraine, calling it retaliation over alleged attack on Putin's residence
Türkiye condemns attack on Turkish minority school in Greece, demands justice
Storm Goretti lashes France and Britain, leaving hundreds of thousands without power
Syria says YPG terror group withdrawal deadline from Aleppo has expired
US welcomes ceasefire between Syrian army and YPG terror group in Aleppo
One killed, dozens missing after towering pile of garbage collapses at Philippines landfill
Ukrainian strike leaves half a million without heat and power in Russia's Belgorod
Iranian state media comments on protests, says US and Israel behind overnight unrest
Russian strikes kill four, injure 10 in Kiev as Ukraine reports nationwide 'missile threat'