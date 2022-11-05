An "optimistic" President Joe Biden has insisted that Democrats would win next week's midterm elections but polls showed Republicans likely to deliver a drubbing, spurring Donald Trump to signal plans for a White House comeback bid.

At a communications company in San Diego, Biden highlighted on Friday his successes in passing legislation to pour federal funding into semiconductors and other high-tech industries, as well as strong employment figures.

While acknowledging that voters were "struggling with inflation," now at the highest rate in four decades, Biden focused on "the bright spots we're seeing across the country."

"Our best days are ahead of us, they're not behind us," he said.

Later, he told journalists he was "optimistic" and said "we're going to win this time. I feel really good about our chances."

However, polls show Republicans poised for potentially heavy victories in Tuesday's congressional election, hoping to win control not only in the House of Representatives but the Senate.

That would turn the last two years of Biden's first term into an almost certain maelstrom of political fighting and set the stage for a tense 2024 presidential election, with questions over whether Biden, who turns 80 this month, will want to run again.

Trump's comeback bid

Trump, who has championed a widespread, far-right conspiracy theory that he really beat Biden in 2020, sent his strongest signal so far that he's planning a comeback bid.

At a rally on Thursday in Iowa, the first state to hold its Republican nominating contest in presidential elections, Trump said: "In order to make our country successful and safe and glorious, I will very, very, very probably do it again, OK? Very, very, very probably."

"Get ready. That's all I'm telling you. Very soon. Get ready. Get ready," he said.

According to a report in Axios on Friday, aides are firming up plans for a November 14 announcement.