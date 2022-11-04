France's National Assembly has voted to sanction a far-right MP with a rare 15-day suspension and pay cut after he yelled "back to Africa" at a Black colleague, a clash that drew outrage across the political spectrum.

Gregoire de Fournas, a newly elected member of the far-right, anti-immigration National Rally (RN), has denied any personal racist attack in the outburst, saying he was referring to a ship carrying rescued migrants in the Mediterranean.

The penalty urged by the council of the lower-house National Assembly is the harshest possible under its rules, which broadly uphold free speech for MPs while in session.

It was only the second time in the history of France's Fifth Republic, established by Charles de Gaulle in 1958, that an MP had received such a rebuke.

The incident came as President Emmanuel Macron's government is promising a new crackdown on immigration amid accusations of failing to stem new arrivals or deport those whose residency requests are denied.

