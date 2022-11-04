The G7 has agreed a new structure to funnel aid to Ukraine to help rebuild infrastructure targeted by Russia, the group's foreign ministers have said after talks in Germany.

"Today we establish a G7 coordination mechanism to help Ukraine repair, restore and defend its critical energy and water infrastructure," the ministers said on Friday after a two-day meeting in the western city of Muenster.

The group said Russia was trying to "terrorise the civilian population" of Ukraine with attacks against people and infrastructure, in particular energy and water facilities.

"Indiscriminate attacks against civilian population and infrastructure constitute war crimes and we reiterate our determination to ensure full accountability for these and crimes against humanity," the ministers said in a statement.

The G7 also expressed concern over Russian President Vladimir Putin's recent comments on nuclear weapons and said any use of such arms would be met with "severe consequences".

"Russia's irresponsible nuclear rhetoric is unacceptable," they said.

READ MORE:G7 seeks coordinated, aligned policies on Ukraine conflict, China