Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has highlighted the significance of the role of women in society at an international summit hosted by an Istanbul-based women's advocacy group.

“A world where women are excluded means that half of humanity has been renounced,” Erdogan said on Friday addressing an international summit on women and justice organized every two years.

"We believe that it is not possible to achieve results for the good of humanity or to make them sustainable in any arena where women are not involved," he added.

The two-day conference was hosted by the Istanbul-based women's advocacy group the Women and Democracy Association (KADEM) together with the Family and Social Services Ministry.

"Today, the same woman model is imposed on societies all over the world, and women are asked to adopt and play the same political, social, cultural, and economic role so that every other cultural behaviour is subject to a global lynching," Erdogan said.

Erdogan also pointed out that developed countries have "problems such as violence against women and murder, contrary to the image they give to the outside."

