TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye wishes 'swift recovery' to Pakistan's former PM Imran Khan
Turkish Foreign Ministry says Ankara attaches importance to the peace and stability of Pakistan and conveys its condolences over the death of a Pakistani citizen in the attack in which Imran Khan was injured.
Türkiye wishes 'swift recovery' to Pakistan's former PM Imran Khan
On Thursday, a gunman opened fire at a campaign truck carrying Khan in the Wazirabad district in the eastern Punjab province, wounding him in the leg. / AA Archive
By Fatıma Taşkömür
November 4, 2022

Türkiye has condemned an attack on former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, in which he was injured.

In a statement on Friday, the Foreign Ministry wished "swift recovery" to Khan and conveyed its condolences over the death of a Pakistani citizen in the attack.

"Türkiye attaches importance to peace and stability of Pakistan, and will always continue to stand by friendly and brotherly Pakistan," the statement said. 

On Thursday, a gunman opened fire at a campaign truck carrying Khan in the Wazirabad district in the eastern Punjab province, wounding him in the leg.

He was transferred to a hospital in Lahore and is said to be in stable condition.

RECOMMENDED

'Long march'

Leaders of his party, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, said it was a planned assassination attempt, and have accused the current government of being involved in the attack.

Since his ouster in a no-confidence vote in parliament in April, Khan has held a series of anti-government rallies.

Last week, Khan started his "long march" protest towards the capital Islamabad to demand early elections. 

But Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's government said there would be no early vote, and the next elections will be held as scheduled, in late 2023.

READ MORE: Ex-Pakistan PM Khan's party to hold protests after assassination bid

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Turkish and Syrian foreign ministers discuss the situation in Aleppo
Türkiye closely monitors Syria clashes as part of its national security priorities
UK prioritises Türkiye as free trade deal expansion talks move at record pace
Yemen's STC delegation in Riyadh announces disputed 'dissolution'
World’s largest space gathering lands in Türkiye this October
Syrian president meets EU leaders in Damascus amid Aleppo clashes
Russia strikes Ukraine, calling it retaliation over alleged attack on Putin's residence
Türkiye condemns attack on Turkish minority school in Greece, demands justice
Storm Goretti lashes France and Britain, leaving hundreds of thousands without power
Syria says YPG terror group withdrawal deadline from Aleppo has expired
US welcomes ceasefire between Syrian army and YPG terror group in Aleppo
One killed, dozens missing after towering pile of garbage collapses at Philippines landfill
Ukrainian strike leaves half a million without heat and power in Russia's Belgorod
Iranian state media comments on protests, says US and Israel behind overnight unrest
Russian strikes kill four, injure 10 in Kiev as Ukraine reports nationwide 'missile threat'