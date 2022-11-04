London ruled out a December election to break political deadlock in Northern Ireland, where a standoff over post-Brexit trade rules is preventing resumption of a power-sharing government.

"I can now confirm that no Assembly election will take place in December, or ahead of the festive season," Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris said in a written statement on Friday.

"Current legislation requires me to name a date for an election to take place within 12 weeks of 28 October and next week, I will make a statement in parliament to lay out my next steps," he added.

The UK government last week said it would call elections before the end of January, the second vote since May, after London and Belfast failed to resolve the post-Brexit spat.

READ MORE: UK moves to rip up Northern Ireland Protocol; EU threatens legal action

Devolved government