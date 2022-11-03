The UN General Assembly has voted overwhelmingly to condemn the US economic embargo of Cuba for the 30th year, with the Biden administration continuing former president Donald Trump's opposition and refusing to return to the Obama administration's 2016 abstention.

The non-binding resolution was approved on Thursday by 185 countries and opposed only by the United States and Israel, with Brazil and Ukraine abstaining.

Biden has eased some sanctions on communist-run Cuba implemented by his predecessor, Donald Trump, loosening tough US restrictions around remittances, flights, tourism, and migration.

But US political coordinator John Kelley told the UN General Assembly that the United States would hold the Cuban government accountable for alleged human rights violations following widespread protests on the island in July of 2021.

"The United States opposes this resolution, but we stand with the Cuban people and will continue to seek ways to provide meaningful support to them," Kelley said.

"We join international partners in urging the Cuban government to release political prisoners immediately and unconditionally and to protect the freedoms of expression and peaceful assembly of all individuals in Cuba."

'Cuba does not need democracy lessons'

Cuba's representative at the United Nations, Yuri Gala, lashed back during the UN session in New York, calling US allegations of rights violations false.