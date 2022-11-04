Haitian police have taken control of the Varreux fuel terminal and ended a gang blockade that had halted the distribution of petroleum products, the Haitian government said, adding that fuel distribution will resume on Monday.

Haiti launched a major operation to confront gangs on Thursday, in an effort to restore fuel distribution halted by the armed gangs in September.

The police operation began at mid-morning and resulted in heavy shooting near the terminal's main entrance, where the G9 coalition of gangs had dug trenches to prevent trucks from loading fuel, according to the sources.

"There is a big police operation in the area," said one of the sources, who like the other two asked not to be identified.

G9's leader, Jimmy "Barbecue" Cherizier, is a former police officer who has been the target of sanctions by the US Treasury Department for his role in a 2018 massacre.

'Humanitarian crisis'