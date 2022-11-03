Controversy has swirled in Brazil over a video of hundreds of supporters of far-right President Jair Bolsonaro making what appeared to be Nazi salutes at a protest against his election defeat.

The video, which went viral on social media, showed Bolsonaro backers with their right arms outstretched as they sang Brazil's national anthem at a protest on Wednesday against Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's victory in elections three days earlier.

The protest, which obstructed a highway in the southern state of Santa Catarina, was one of many across Brazil by Bolsonaro supporters who set up roadblocks and rallied outside army bases calling for a military intervention to keep the far-right president in power.

Prosecutors in Santa Catarina opened an investigation into whether the action constituted a "defence of Nazism," which is a crime in Brazil.

However, they said investigators had made a preliminary determination there was no evidence indicating protesters intended the gesture as a Nazi salute.

They said in a statement that a speaker at the protest had asked demonstrators to raise their hands "to emanate positive energy."

READ MORE: Brazil's Bolsonaro urges angry supporters to lift road blockades

Germany, Israel voice outrage