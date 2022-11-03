Former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu has won this week's Israeli election, final results showed, clearing the way for him to return to power.

Prime Minister Yair Lapid congratulated Netanyahu and instructed his staff to prepare an organized transition of power, his office said on Thursday.

“The state of Israel comes before any political consideration," Lapid said. "I wish Netanyahu success, for the sake of the people of Israel and the state of Israel.”

Lapid, who has served as interim prime minister for the past four months, made the announcement just before the final results were released showing Netanyahu securing a parliamentary majority with his religious and ultranationalist allies.

Netanyahu is expected to form the country’s most right-wing government in history when he takes power, likely in the coming weeks.

With 32 seats for Netanyahu's Likud party, 18 for ultra-Orthodox parties and 14 for a far-right alliance, his right-wing bloc won a total of 64 seats, according to results published by the commission.

The opposition bloc of centrist outgoing Prime Minister Yair Lapid won 51 seats.

Hard bargain