The UN nuclear watchdog has said its inspectors had found no indications of "undeclared nuclear activities" at three locations in Ukraine during visits requested by Kiev to address "dirty bomb" allegations made by Russia.

"Our technical and scientific evaluation of the results we have so far did not show any sign of undeclared nuclear activities and materials at these three locations," said Rafael Grossi, head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) on Thursday.

"We will report on the results of the environmental sampling as soon as possible," Grossi added, referring to samples collected by IAEA inspectors.

Inspections on Kiev's request

The inspections at the Institute for Nuclear Research in Kiev, the Eastern Mining and Processing Plant in Zhovti Kody and the Production Association Pivdennyi Machine-Building Plant in Dnipro followed a written request from Ukraine.