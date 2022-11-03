In the early 2000s, Stanford scientist Yoshio Nishi visited the newly-built factory of the Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (SMIC) in Shanghai, China.

He came across dozens of Chinese engineers, including cleanroom technicians, who had returned home after studying and working in western countries to join SMIC, an integrated circuit (IC) foundry established by Richard Chang, a Taiwanese-American industry veteran.

“I was impressed by their enthusiasm,” Nishi tells TRT World about his encounter. “However, I was not particularly surprised by them. Simply because I saw a similar highly dense number of people in Korea during their rapid growth period of the IC industry.”

The expat Chinese workers driven by Mao Zedong’s patriotic slogan of zili gengsheng (self-reliance), and foreign engineers lured by better economic incentives have been key to SMIC’s success.

The latest US export curbs aimed at restricting China’s semiconductor advancement seek to discourage the flow of these same foreign engineers to Chinese tech firms.

Under the new rules made public in October, Washington has barred US citizens, green card holders or residents from working with Chinese firms engaged in developing or producing advanced chips.

“This is a huge blow to China’s semiconductor industry,” says Dr Monique Chu, a lecturer of Chinese politics at the University of Southampton.

Does SMIC threaten US chip dominance?

SMIC is what industry people call a pure-play foundry or a fab, which manufactures integrated circuits designed and developed by other companies such as AMD and NVIDIA.

Like Apple designs its iPhones but outsources production to China’s Foxconn, IC makers rely on fabs for producing logic and memory chips.

But the process is not simply a matter of installing machines on which workers can pull some levers, acquire skills over time and carve out a market share.

A foundry costs anywhere between $10 billion and $15 billion. And it can be years before a company actually books any profit.

Despite government subsidies, SMIC had always trailed a few generations behind competitors such as the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) and the US-based GlobalFoundries.

For instance, if TSMC is producing advanced chips for iPhone 13 models that are made on 5 nm (nm stands from nanometers) nodes then most of SMIC’s business is centred around 28nm or older chips.

A nm - smaller than even bacteria - denotes the distance between transistors on a chip. A smaller distance means more transistors can be put on a silicon wafer, increasing performance while reducing cost at the same time.

In August, news came that SMIC had started producing chips on 7 nm nodes and that a company was using them in its servers.

Industry analysts weren’t expecting SMIC to achieve this capability, especially as the US had blocked China’s access to cutting-edge EUV (extreme ultraviolet) lithography machines, essential to producing advanced chips.

Under its latest measures, the Biden administration has put a limit on how far Chinese semiconductor companies can go in upgrading their capacity. For instance, any equipment or service which enables SMIC to produce chips more advanced than 14 nm has been prohibited.

But if SMIC had always been at least four years behind other foundries in the technology catch-up race then what was the need for such harsh measures?

“SMIC can make more advanced chips than just those for use in TV sets,” says Clyde Prestowitz, President of the Economic Strategy Institute.

“It is certainly behind TSMC and Intel, but not as far behind as you may think. It is getting an enormous amount of Chinese government money to help it catch up,” he tells TRT World.