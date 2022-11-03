Google is making disinformation profitable via its ad practices for some of the internet’s most prolific purveyors of false information in Europe, Latin America and Africa, an investigation has found.

The first-ever analysis conducted on this scale, the ProPublica investigation revealed that Google’s sprawling automated digital advertising operation placed ads from major brands on global websites that spread false claims on topics like Covid-19, vaccines, climate crises and elections.

The ProPublica probe also revealed that Google routinely places ads on sites peddling falsehoods about Covid-19 and climate crises in French, German and Spanish-speaking countries.

“The resulting ad revenue is potentially worth millions of dollars to the people and groups running these and other unreliable sites – while also making money for Google,” the report said.

Ads from Google are more likely to appear on misleading articles and websites that are in languages other than English, and “Google profits from advertising that appears next to false stories on subjects not explicitly addressed in its policy, including crime, politics, and such conspiracy theories as chemtrails,” the report added.

In one example, Google continued to place ads on a Bosnia and Herzegovina-based publication for months following the US government imposing sanctions on the site and described as the “personal media station” of a prominent Bosnian Serb separatist politician.

Google ads are also a source of revenue for sites that spread election disinformation in Brazil, particularly false claims about voting integrity advanced by its former president Jair Bolsonaro.

According to the report, a former Google leader who worked on trust and safety issues acknowledged the tech giant focuses most of its energy on English-language enforcement, and as a result, is weaker across other language segments and smaller markets.

This is because, according to the former leader, Google invests in oversight based on three primary concerns.

“The number one is bad PR – they are very sensitive to that. The second one is trying to avoid regulatory scrutiny or potential regulatory action that could impact their business. And number three is revenue,” they said.