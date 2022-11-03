A total of six ships have left Ukrainian ports after the resumption of the Istanbul grain deal, Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar said.

"After the resumption of the grain initiative, six ships left Ukrainian ports," Akar said on Thursday in the southeastern Hakkari province.

"Thus, the number of ships leaving the ports exceeded 426 and the amount of grain transported surpassed 9.7 million tonnes," he added.

Akar's remarks came a day after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced that Russia returned to the Ankara-brokered deal, which was signed on July 22 between Türkiye, the UN, Russia, and Ukraine.

Kremlin, on Thursday, praised efforts carried out by Türkiye, and personally by President Erdogan, for the deal's resumption.

Russia on Saturday had said it would suspend its participation in the deal due to Ukrainian attacks on its Black Sea Fleet's ships.

