The death toll from severe tropical storm Paeng, internationally known as Nalgae, has climbed to 150 in the Philippines.

National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said in a statement on Thursday that 36 people remain missing while 128 were injured during the heavy winds and rains in the Southeast Asian nation since last week.

The southern autonomous Bangsamoro region reported 63 deaths.

The storm swept through most of the southern Philippines, triggering floods and landslides.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Wednesday placed Region IV-A (Calabarzon), Bicol Region, Western Visayas, and Bangsamoro under a state of calamity for six months due to the devastation brought by Paeng.

It will allow the government to “effectively control prices of basic necessities and prime commodities and enable both the national and local governments to utilize their funds for rescue, recovery, and rehabilitation measures,” the presidential press secretary said.

READ MORE:Death toll rises as tropical storm hits Philippines