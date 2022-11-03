North Korea has continued its barrage of weapons tests by firing at least three missiles including a suspected intercontinental ballistic missile or ICBM that forced the Japanese government to issue evacuation alerts and temporarily halt trains.

Thursday's launches are the latest in a series of North Korean weapons tests in recent months that have raised tensions in the region. They came a day after Pyongyang fired more than 20 missiles, the most it has fired in a single day ever.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said it detected the North firing a missile it presumed as an ICBM from an area near its capital Pyongyang around 7:40 am [local time] and then firing two short-range missiles from the nearby city of Kacheon that flew toward its eastern waters.

The ICBM appears to have failed, Seoul's military said later.

"North Korea's ICBM launch presumed to have ended in failure," Seoul's military said.

Japan's Defence Minister Yasukazu said one of the North Korean missiles reached a maximum altitude of 2,000 kilometres and flew about 750 kilometres.

The Japanese government initially said at least one of the missiles flew over its northern territory, but later revised its assessment, saying there were no overflies.

The office of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida issued warnings to residents in the northern prefectures of Miyagi, Yamagata and Niigata, instructing them to go inside firm buildings or underground. There have been no reports of damage or injuries from areas where the alerts were issued.

Kishida said North Korea’s missile launches are "outrageous and absolutely intolerable." He said he will sort out further details as officials analyse the missiles.

READ MORE: Sirens blare in South Korea after North fires about 12 missiles