World leaders have hailed the ceasefire agreement between Ethiopia's government and rebels in the northern Tigray region, which will see both sides ceasing hostilities after two years of brutal conflict.

Here are some of the first reactions from around the world:

United Nations

United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres welcomed the announcement as a "welcome first step" in ending the fighting.

"It is very much a welcome first step, which we hope can start to bring some solace to the millions of Ethiopian civilians that have really suffered during this conflict," UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric told reporters.

Türkiye

Türkiye ispleased that an agreement was reached and we hope that this agreement will be permanent, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"We congratulate the African Union for spearheading these talks, the host Republic of South Africa, and all contributors for their efforts."

Ankara reiterated that it is ready to give all kinds of support to "friendly and brotherly" Ethiopia for the establishment of peace and tranquility.

United States

US State Department spokesperson Ned Price hailed the agreement.

"The African Union's announcement of the signing of a cessation of hostilities between the government of Ethiopia and the Tigray People's Liberation Front represents an important step towards peace," he told reporters.

African Union

African Union president and Senegalese President Macky Sall said it was "excellent news".