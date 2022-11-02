The parties in the conflict in Ethiopia's northern region of Tigray have agreed to cease hostilities, a dramatic diplomatic breakthrough two years into a war that has killed thousands, displaced millions and left hundreds of thousands facing famine.

African Union mediator Olusegun Obasanjo, welcoming delegates from the government and the Tigray forces to a signing ceremony on Wednesday in the South African capital Pretoria, said the agreement would allow humanitarian supplies to Tigray to be restored.

"The two parties in the Ethiopian conflict have formally agreed to the cessation of hostilities as well as the systematic, orderly, smooth and coordinated disarmament," Obasanjo, who is also a former Nigerian president, said.

The agreement marked a new "dawn" for Ethiopia, he said, speaking at a press conference.

The war, which broke out in November 2020, pits regional forces from Tigray against Ethiopia's federal army and its allies, who include forces from other regions and from neighbouring Eritrea.

The peace talks began formally in Pretoria on October 25.

AU to monitor deal

Obasanjo said the implementation of the agreement would be supervised and monitored by a high-level African Union panel.

He praised the process as an African solution to an African problem.