Iran's supreme leader Ali Khamenei has accused the United States of seeking to manipulate the people by supporting protests sparked by Mahsa Amini's death.

"The reports of intelligence agencies show that the enemy had established a plan for Tehran and the country's large and small cities," Khamenei said on Wednesday, referring to the United States.

He was speaking to a group of schoolchildren, invited to mark the anniversary of the start of the 1979 hostage crisis at the US embassy in Tehran.

"Their plan, their objective is to get the Iranian people to follow them, and the opinion of the Iranian people to become identical to the opinion of the British and American leaders," Khamenei said.

The protest movement that erupted over Amini's death has spread to schools where, according to online videos, girls have removed their headscarves and chanted anti-government slogans.

'Lack of understanding'