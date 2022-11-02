National flag carrier Turkish Airlines received the APEX World Class award for the second time in a row thanks to its international standards of safety, well-being, sustainability, service and guest experience, the air carrier has announced.

Turkish Airlines got the honour at the 2022 Airline Passenger Experience Association (APEX)/IFSA EXPO in Long Beach, California on October 26.

The airline passengers group APEX also named Turkish Airlines a Five-Star Global Airline for the sixth consecutive time thanks to its service standard.

Passengers rated over a million flights from almost 600 airlines around the world for the results.

Ahmet Bolat, the chairman of Turkish Airlines’ board and executive committee, said: "As only eight airlines were deemed worthy of this (APEX World Class) award around the globe, it shows the significance of our achievement."