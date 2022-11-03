Israel’s fifth election in four years has given Benjamin Netanyahu a fifth term in power in what looks set to be the most far-right government in the country’s history.

Netanyahu, who governed Israel for over a decade, was ousted from power last year by a broad coalition that included a patchwork of parties opposing him – marking the first time an Arab party joined an Israeli government.

With more than 90 percent of the votes counted, Netanyahu’s right-wing bloc appeared decisively in the lead with 65 seats. His Likud party holds the largest share of the vote and 32 seats, followed by outgoing prime minister’s Yair Lapid party, Yesh Atid, with 24.

But the real breakthrough was achieved by the ultranationalist Religious Zionism, which got 14 seats and will be able to pull the strings in Netanyahu’s governing coalition.

The result gives Netanyahu’s coalition a comfortable majority in Israel’s parliament, the Knesset, where 61 seats are needed to achieve a majority.

Some smaller parties such as the left-wing Meretz and the Arab left-wing secular Balad, which advocates for the rights of Palestinian citizens of Israel, have failed to make the electoral threshold and gain at least four seats to enter the Knesset – despite a stronger-than-expected showing by the latter.

How did we end up here?

In June 2021, Yair Lapid and his coalition partner Naftali Bennett ended Netanyahu's 12-year tenure by putting together a broad but flimsy eight-party coalition that included liberal, right-wing as well as Arab parties.

A year later, however, the coalition lost its razor-thin majority to defections. The government dissolved parliament, opening the way for yet another election. Then prime minister Bennett stepped aside, and Lapid – who had been foreign minister – took on the role of caretaker PM.

Netanyahu’s far-right allies

The large showing by the far-right, ultranationalist Religious Zionism faction – led by Bezalel Smotrich and Itamar Ben-Gvir – will exert huge influence on Netanyahu’s coalition.