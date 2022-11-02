TÜRKİYE
NATO chief to discuss Ukraine conflict, Nordic bids in Türkiye's visit
During his three-day visit, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg is expected to meet top Turkish officials including President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
NATO membership bids of Sweden and Finland will also come under discussion during Stoltenberg's visit. / AA Archive
Hatem ShurrabHatem Shurrab
November 2, 2022

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg is due to arrive in Türkiye on Thursday for a three-day visit, the Turkish Foreign Ministry has said.

In a statement on Wednesday, the ministry said Stoltenberg will be received by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The NATO chief will also meet Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and National Defence Minister Hulusi Akar.

The talks are expected to be centred around the extension of the Istanbul grain deal, and NATO membership bids of Sweden and Finland, whom Türkiye has accused of supporting terrorist groups.

Finland and Sweden struck a deal with Türkiye in June, and Erdogan has warned his country will not give the nod to their memberships until Ankara’s concerns are addressed.

READ MORE:Türkiye to NATO chief: Our security concerns based on legitimate grounds

Ukraine grain deal

Separately, Cavusoglu held a phone conversation with his Dutch counterpart Wopke Hoekstra. 

The two officials addressed the grain export deal, as well as the latest developments in Ukraine where Russia launched a "special military operation" in February.

According to diplomatic sources, Cavusoglu and Hoekstra also discussed the problems Turkish citizens face in getting visas.

The Turkish foreign minister also met Geir O. Pederse, UN special envoy for Syria in Ankara. 

Cavusoglu tweeted that he "discussed latest developments in Syria & reiterated our support for political process."

READ MORE:Türkiye's security concerns are legitimate: NATO chief on Nordic bids

SOURCE:AA
