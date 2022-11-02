Despite finishing first in Denmark's election, Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has decided to step down along with her Social Democratic government in an attempt to build a broader coalition across the political divide.

Frederiksen's announcement on Wednesday came after a dramatic vote count in which the centre-left bloc that has backed her since 2019 retained its majority in the parliament by a single seat.

In theory, the 44-year-old Social Democratic leader could have stayed in power as head of a minority government.

But she said she would stick to promises made before Tuesday's election to try to form a wider governing coalition that includes parties on the centre-right.

"I am happy, proud, and grateful," Frederiksen said.

"It has been a very difficult few years to be prime minister: first the pandemic, now inflation. A lot indicated that a sitting government would not achieve reelection."

Frederiksen handed her resignation on Wednesday to Queen Margrethe, Denmark's figurehead monarch.

Frederiksen will remain as prime minister in a caretaking capacity until a new government is formed.

