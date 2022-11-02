Developing ties between Moscow and Arab countries is in the common interest of all sides, Russian President Vladimir Putin has said.

"The world is witnessing serious political and economic change. The formation of a multipolar system of international relations is gaining momentum, which is based on the rules of equality, justice and respect for each other's legitimate interests," Putin said in a message sent to a meeting of the Arab League on Tuesday.

"Nations of the Middle East and North Africa, with a combined population of almost half a billion, play an increasingly significant role in this process," he added.

Putin underlined that improving international conditions, countering current threats, and addressing today's challenges would require "a coordinated and collective effort," making multilateral institutions, such as the League of Arab States, all the more crucial.

