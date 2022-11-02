China will continue to support Pakistan as it tries to stabilise its financial situation, state media has quoted President Xi Jinping as saying, during a visit by Pakistan's prime minister to Beijing.

China and Pakistan should also move forward more effectively with the construction of their economic corridor, as well as accelerate the construction of infrastructure for the Gwadar Sea Port, Xi told Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday during their meeting at the Great Hall of the People.

China has been involved in major mining and infrastructure projects in Pakistan, including the deep-water Gwadar port, all part of the $65 billion China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Xi added that the countries should work together to create conditions for the early implementation of the Mainline-1 (ML-1) railway upgrading project and the Karachi Circular Railway project.

Pakistan had been struggling with a balance of payments crisis even before devastating floods hit the country this summer, causing it an estimated $30 billion or more in losses.

READ MORE:Pakistan seeks rescheduling of $27B bilateral debt

Cross-border transactions