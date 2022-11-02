Denmark's Social Democrat Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen will retain power after the country's left-wing bloc won a one-seat majority in the general election, final results have shown.

"I'm very, very happy", Frederiksen, in power for the past four years, said early on Wednesday as she arrived at parliament to greet supporters.

The very last votes counted in the knife-edge election gave Frederiksen's "red" side 87 seats in mainland Denmark, with another three coming from autonomous overseas territories the Faroe Islands and Greenland, giving the bloc a majority of 90 seats in the 179-seat parliament.

The right-wing "blue" bloc -- an informal liberal and conservative alliance supported by three populist parties -- won 72 seats in mainland Denmark and one in the Faroe Islands.

The last-minute victory scuppered the hopes of a newly-created centrist party, the Moderates, of becoming kingmaker, a role it looked set to hold until Frederiksen secured a majority.