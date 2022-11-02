Wednesday, November 2, 2022

Zelenskyy praises Erdogan over grain deal resumption

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has thanked his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan for his role in saving a landmark Black Sea grain export deal after Russia suspended its participation.

In a telephone call, Zelenskyy "thanked (Erdogan) for his active participation in preserving the grain deal", he wrote on Twitter following Turkish efforts to revive the July agreement which has played a crucial role in easing a global food crisis sparked by the Russian offensive in Ukraine.

Russia fails at UN in bid for Ukraine, US bioweapons inquiry

Russia has failed to get the United Nations Security Council to establish a formal inquiry into its accusation that the United States and Ukraine have biological weapons programmes in Ukraine, a claim that Washington and Kiev deny.

Russia: Avoiding nuclear clash is priority

Russia has said that avoiding a nuclear clash between the world's nuclear powers was its first priority, but accused the West of "encouraging provocations with weapons of mass destruction".

Western capitals have said Moscow is behind a ramping up of nuclear rhetoric since Russia attacked Ukraine in February - most recently by repeatedly accusing Kiev of planning to use a radioactive "dirty bomb" without offering evidence. Kiev has denied having any such plan.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said it feared the five declared nuclear powers were teetering "on the brink of a direct armed conflict" and that the West must stop "encouraging provocations with weapons of mass destruction, which can lead to catastrophic consequences".

North Korea supplying Russia with artillery shells: White House

The United States has information that indicates North Korea is covertly supplying Russia with a "significant" number of artillery shells for its war in Ukraine, White House National Security spokesperson John Kirby said.

Kirby told a virtual briefing that North Korea was attempting to obscure the shipments by funnelling them through countries in the Middle East and North Africa.

"Our indications are that the DPRK is covertly supplying and we are going to monitor to see whether the shipments are received," Kirby said, adding that Washington would consult with the United Nations on accountability issues over the shipments.

Russia will not obstruct future grain supplies from Ukraine to Türkiye 'in any case'

Moscow would not hinder grain supplies from Ukraine to Türkiye in the future due to Ankara’s “neutrality,” capabilities of its grain processing industry and the Turkish president’s efforts aimed at ensuring the interests of the poorest countries, the Russian leader said.

"We will not hinder in the future, in any case, the supply of grain from the territory of Ukraine to the Republic of Türkiye, (considering) Türkiye's neutrality in the conflict as a whole … the possibilities of the grain processing industry of the Republic of Türkiye and the efforts of President (Recep Tayyip) Erdogan aimed at ensuring the interests of the poorest countries," he said.

Ukraine grateful to Türkiye, UN over Russia's decision on grain deal

Senior Ukrainian officials expressed gratitude to Türkiye and the United Nations for their roles in Russia's decision to resume its participation in a deal to free up grain exports from Ukraine.

A senior official who declined to be identified told Reuters that Moscow's decision was mainly a result of Turkish pressure on Russia. Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov separately expressed gratitude for the roles played by Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

US thanks Türkiye over resumption of Ankara-brokered grain deal

In a phone call with the Turkish foreign minister, the US secretary of state thanked Türkiye over the resumption of the Ankara-brokered Black Sea grain deal.

According to a statement by the Turkish Foreign Ministry, Mevlut Cavusoglu and Antony Blinken discussed the latest developments in Ukraine, especially grain shipments via the Black Sea corridor.

The top Turkish diplomat informed his counterpart about the initiatives taken by Ankara to ensure that the grain deal is being implemented smoothly.

UN chief 'welcomes' Russia decision to rejoin Ukraine grain deal

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres "warmly welcomes" Russia's return to an agreement allowing the export of grain from Ukrainian ports, his spokesman said in a statement.

Guterres "continues his engagement with all actors towards the renewal and full implementation of the Initiative, and he also remains committed to removing the remaining obstacles to the exports of Russian food and fertiliser," added spokesperson Stephane Dujarric.

Spain's foreign minister visits Kiev, vows to support Ukraine's reconstruction

Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares travelled to Kiev and pledged that Spain will help rebuild Ukraine.

“I was moved by the destruction that we’ve seen today in Kiev and in the town of Makariv,” tweeted Albares, who toured several areas of the Ukrainian capital destroyed by Russian forces.

“Spain will contribute to rebuilding Ukraine’s infrastructure, culture and heritage.”