Exit polls in Israel have indicated that ex-PM Benjamin Netanyahu and his allies may have won enough seats to return to power after three and a half years of political gridlock, a possible outcome Palestine said reflected "growing extremism and racism in Israeli society."

The polls on Tuesday are preliminary, however, and final results could change as votes are tallied in the coming hours.

The polls by three major Israeli TV stations indicated that Netanyahu and his allies would capture the 61-seat majority in parliament required to form a new government.

"It can flip, we don’t know," Netanyahu told supporters after the exit polls came out. "We’re not dead. We’re alive and kicking, possibly before a great victory, but we have to wait until the morning."

Israelis voted in their fifth national election since 2019, with early indications pointing to the highest turnout in more than two decades as they hope to break the political deadlock that has paralysed the country.

Perhaps fearing that Arab voters would deny him victory, Netanyahu tweeted allegations of violence and vote tampering at Arab polling stations, without providing evidence.

The Central Elections Committee said in a statement that it was "not aware of any unusual incidents in the Arab community” and dismissed "baseless rumours about alleged 'forgeries'."

'Rising extremism' in Israel

Projected results from Israel's election show "rising extremism" in Israel, Palestine's prime minister said on Wednesday, after the extreme-right lawmaker Itamar Ben-Gvir’s Religious Zionism alliance appeared headed for major gains.

Ben-Gvir is a disciple of a racist rabbi who was assassinated in the 1990s and has promised a hard line against the Palestinians.