The United States has imposed sanctions targeting Daesh in Somalia, designating members of the group and others it accused of being involved in a "terrorist weapons trafficking network" in Eastern Africa.

The US Treasury Department in a statement said several of the people designated in Tuesday's action have sold weapons to or were active Al Shabab members.

The Al Qaeda-linked group claimed responsibility for two car bombs that exploded outside the education ministry in Somalia's capital Mogadishu on Saturday, killing at least 120 people in the deadliest blasts since a truck bomb killed more than 500 people at the same location five years ago.

Tuesday's action comes as Washington seeks to increase focus on exposing and disrupting terrorist financing networks in Africa, a senior Treasury official told reporters.

While the move is the first from Treasury targeting Daesh in Somalia, the official said additional action is expected in the coming weeks and months as the United States seeks to expose and disrupt terrorist financing in Africa.

Specially designated global terrorist