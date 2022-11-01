Britain's interior minister has faced criticism for describing migrants crossing the English Channel in small boats as an "invasion," days after an immigration centre was attacked with firebombs.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who appointed Suella Braverman after he took office last week, told his Cabinet on Tuesday that Britain "would always be a compassionate, welcoming country," his spokesperson said.

Home Secretary Braverman used the term while defending conditions at a processing centre for new arrivals where some 4,000 people have been held in a facility intended for 1,600.

Braverman referred to small-boat crossings on Monday as “the invasion of our southern coast” and said: “illegal immigration is out of control.”

Her deputy, Immigration Minister Robert Jenrick, distanced himself from her words.

“In a job like mine you have to choose your words very carefully,” he told Sky News. “And I would never demonize people coming to this country in pursuit of a better life.”

The number of asylum-seekers attempting to reach Britain by boat has increased steadily, and the system for considering applications has slowed to a crawl amid turmoil in the Conservative government, which is on its third prime minister and third home secretary this year.

Braverman accused of deliberately targeting asylum seekers

Manston — a former airfield in southeast England — is supposed to be a temporary processing centre where new arrivals spend 24 hours before moving on to longer-term accommodation, but refugee groups say some people have been stuck there for weeks.