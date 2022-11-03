Long-time rivals Lebanon and Israel have agreed on a historic maritime deal brokered by the US, paving the way for crucial offshore energy exploration and a thaw between the two rivals.

But the situation in Lebanon is complex. Hezbollah, a US-designated terrorist group often at odds with Tel Aviv, has a strong military presence and holds much sway over the internal and external affairs of Beirut.

Although Hassan Nasrallah, the secretary-general of Hezbollah, publicly endorsed the deal on Saturday, hailing it as a victory, there are underlying tensions that have the potential to morph into a bigger obstacle for the deal to come to fruition.

The first area of tension is the question of Lebanon normalising ties with Israel -- a prospect that stands in total contrast with Hezbollah's founding principles.

Secondly, Hezbollah steers clear of any linkage between the gas deal and rapprochement with Israel.

However, regional experts are optimistic about the future of the deal.

Heiko Wimmen, project director for Iraq, Syria and Lebanon at the International Crisis Group, does not think the agreement faces any sabotage threat by Hezbollah. “I do not think Hezbollah spoils for the sake of spoiling,” he tells TRT World.

“They had an interest to have this done, so now they have an interest not to spoil it.”

Wimmen says Hezbollah has been making it clear for months that it stands behind the Lebanese government on the agreement, basically stiffening the government’s back.

Randa Slim, a senior fellow at the Middle East Institute, too, says Hezbollah does not appear to be interested in playing the spoiler at this point, but if the US would continue with its mediation role between Israel and Hezbollah on their disputed land borders, then “we might see a different posturing from Hezbollah”.

“The stakes are higher for Hezbollah when it comes to land borders between Lebanon and Israel,” she says.

The US-brokered agreement is unique in many ways, as Israel and Lebanon never held a bilateral meeting or spoke with each other during the process of negotiations that have been ongoing for many months.

Rather, both countries signed the agreement separately in the presence of US officials. One would wonder, what made the deal possible?

Wimmen says the answer is the Ukraine-Russia conflict and the resulting gas shortage in its wake. “The Ukraine crisis has created this huge demand for gas. The Israelis want to fill that gap,” he says.