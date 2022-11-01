The United States announced a clean energy partnership with the United Arab Emirates worth $100 billion, the White House has said.

The Partnership for Accelerating Clean Energy (PACE) will aim to develop low-emission energy sources to distribute 100 gigawatts of clean energy worldwide by 2035, White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement on Tuesday.

The two countries will also invest in managing harmful emissions such as carbon and methane, as well as in developing nuclear technology and decarbonizing industrial and transportation sectors.

Funds will also go toward supporting "emerging economies whose clean development is both underfunded and essential to the global climate effort," the statement said.

"PACE also reflects our unwavering commitment to working closely with allies and partners to accelerate the clean energy transition and deliver the climate action our shared future depends on."

