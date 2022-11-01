WORLD
3 MIN READ
US, UAE enter into clean energy partnership worth $100B: White House
The two countries will invest in managing harmful emissions, developing nuclear technology, decarbonising industrial transportation sectors and developing low-emission energy sources.
US, UAE enter into clean energy partnership worth $100B: White House
Funds will also go toward supporting "emerging economies," White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre says. / AFP Archive
By Eren Doguoglu
November 1, 2022

The United States announced a clean energy partnership with the United Arab Emirates worth $100 billion, the White House has said.

The Partnership for Accelerating Clean Energy (PACE) will aim to develop low-emission energy sources to distribute 100 gigawatts of clean energy worldwide by 2035, White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement on Tuesday.

The two countries will also invest in managing harmful emissions such as carbon and methane, as well as in developing nuclear technology and decarbonizing industrial and transportation sectors.

Funds will also go toward supporting "emerging economies whose clean development is both underfunded and essential to the global climate effort," the statement said.

"PACE also reflects our unwavering commitment to working closely with allies and partners to accelerate the clean energy transition and deliver the climate action our shared future depends on."

READ MORE: EU approves ban on sale of new gasoline, diesel cars by 2035

Climate summit

RECOMMENDED

The announcement comes days before world leaders convene in Egypt for the UN COP27 climate summit.

The UAE, a major oil producer, will host the COP28 in 2023.

The head of UAE oil giant ADNOC and the Gulf state's special envoy for climate change, Sultan Al Jaber, said at an oil conference on Monday that oil remains a cornerstone of energy supply but that the UAE was also working to lower emissions and increase production from renewable or less-polluting sources.

Fossil fuels are the largest contributor to climate change, accounting for 75 percent of the world's greenhouse gas emissions, according to the United Nations.

COP26 last year ended with a pledge to keep global warming at 1.5 degrees Celsius over pre-industrial levels - a goal the world is set to miss on current emission trends.

READ MORE: Biden hosts ASEAN leaders with energy, security pledges

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Russia hits two cargo vessels in Black Sea and kills crew member, Ukraine says
NATO commander plays down crisis, EU leaders seek calm as Trump fuels Greenland threats
Border Patrol gunfire in Portland sets off urgent investigation
Türkiye expects YPG to comply with March 10 deal in Syria: FM Fidan
Syria moves to drive YPG terrorists out of Aleppo after missed withdrawal deadline
EU countries override France to greenlight Mercosur trade deal
US boards 5th tanker as Venezuelan oil sanctions intensify
Senior Daesh leader arrested in Syria, local media says
Israel violates ceasefire again with fresh strikes on southern Lebanon
Iran erupts as Khamenei warns protesters over 'terrorist agents' and Trump raises threats
Trump praises Venezuela's release of political prisoners as 'smart gesture'
Turkish and Syrian foreign ministers discuss the situation in Aleppo
Türkiye closely monitors Syria clashes as part of its national security priorities
UK prioritises Türkiye as free trade deal expansion talks move at record pace
Yemen's STC delegation in Riyadh announces disputed 'dissolution'