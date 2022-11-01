TÜRKİYE
Erdogan to Putin: Türkiye talking to all parties to resume grain exports
President Erdogan will also speak with his Ukrainian counterpart with the aim of restoring the grain deal, according to Turkish foreign minister.
Türkiye stepped up diplomatic efforts to salvage the Ankara-brokered grain deal signed by warring nations Russia and Ukraine. / AA Archive
Hatem ShurrabHatem Shurrab
November 1, 2022

Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has told his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin he is sure solution-oriented cooperation can be established regarding the grain export deal, Türkiye's presidency said.

In a phone call on Tuesday, Erdogan told Putin that Ankara is making efforts with all sides to solve problems regarding the implementation of the grain export deal, which was brokered by Türkiye and the United Nations in July.

Erdogan said he is confident that Russia and Ukraine will establish a solution-oriented cooperation and that the solution to the grain crisis through a constructive approach will also encourage the steps back to the negotiations.

Erdogan also thanked Putin for his sincere statements about Türkiye and himself in his speech at the Discussion Club Valday on Monday.

Earlier today, the Turkish foreign minister said that President Erdogan will speak with his Russian and Ukrainian counterparts in the coming days with the aim of restoring the deal.

"Our president will speak with (Russian President Vladimir) Putin and (Ukrainian President Volodymyr) Zelenskyy in the coming days," Mevlut Cavusoglu told reporters. 

"We believe we will overcome this... (The grain deal) benefits everyone."

Noting that roadblocks in front of the deal should be removed for grain shipments to continue, Cavusoglu further affirmed Ankara's efforts in this direction.

On Monday, the Istanbul-based Joint Coordination Center, which oversees shipments under the deal, said the three delegations representing the maritime elements of Russia, Türkiye, and Ukraine also agreed on inspections to be conducted on 40 outbound vessels.

Türkiye, the United Nations, Russia and Ukraine signed a deal on July 22 to reopen three Ukrainian ports - Odessa, Chernomorsk, and Yuzhny - for grain that has been stuck for months because of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, which is now in its sixth month.

Turkish efforts 

Türkiye stepped up diplomatic efforts to salvage the Ankara-brokered grain deal signed by warring nations Russia and Ukraine.

Moscow has said it has suspended its participation for an indefinite time after accusing Kiev of a "massive" attack on its Black Sea Fleet in Crimea on Saturday.

The agreement set to be renewed on November 19 aimed at reducing the global food crisis stoked by Russia's offensive on Ukraine in late February and had already allowed more than 9.7 million tonnes of Ukrainian grain to be exported.

President Erdogan said on Monday Türkiye would pursue efforts to keep the agreement in force despite Russia's hesitation.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
