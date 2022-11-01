Fighting against disinformation during disasters is "vital" as it can exploit people's sensitivities, Türkiye's communications director has said.

"Our state mobilised all its resources after each disaster. On the other hand, we have seen together how vital it is to inform the public transparently and to fight against disinformation during the disaster process," Fahrettin Altun said at a disaster communication workshop in the capital Ankara on Tuesday.

In addition to informing the public in an "accurate, fast, reliable, and transparent" manner, Türkiye has carried out studies to counter disinformation, he said.

