TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Maintaining Black Sea grain corridor is important, Türkiye tells Ukraine
Turkish National Defence Minister Hulusi Akar discusses the latest situation about grain shipment with Ukrainian counterpart Oleksii Reznikov and Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov.
Maintaining Black Sea grain corridor is important, Türkiye tells Ukraine
Akar says the grain export deal has contributed greatly to the easing of the global food crisis as nearly 10 million tons of grain have been shipped to those who needed it. / AA Archive
By Sandip BARDHAN
November 1, 2022

In the wake of Russia’s suspension of the Black Sea grain deal, the Turkish national defence minister has stressed the importance of implementing the initiative in separate phone calls with Ukrainian ministers.

According to the Turkish National Defence Ministry on Tuesday, Hulusi Akar discussed the latest situation about grain shipment with Ukrainian counterpart Oleksii Reznikov and Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov.

Akar said that the grain export deal has contributed greatly to the easing of the global food crisis as nearly 10 million tons of grain have been shipped to those who needed it and that it proved “cooperation and dialogue” solve problems.

The Black Sea grain corridor, he said, is much faster and more convenient for grain transportation than the land route.

“The initiative of grain shipment, which is a purely human activity, should be separated from conflict conditions,” he urged.

Türkiye “will continue to do its part in ensuring peace in the region and humanitarian aid at all levels, as it has done so far,” Akar added.

READ MORE:Erdogan: Türkiye will continue efforts to ease global food crisis

RECOMMENDED

The phone calls came days after Russia’s suspension of the Black Sea grain deal.

On Saturday, Russia announced that it had suspended its participation in the deal to export Ukrainian grain following attacks on its Black Sea Fleet.

On Monday, the Istanbul-based Joint Coordination Centre, which oversees shipments under the deal, said the three delegations representing the maritime elements of Russia, Türkiye, and Ukraine also agreed for inspections to be conducted on 40 outbound vessels. The Russian side was informed of the development, it  said.

Türkiye, the United Nations, Russia and Ukraine signed an Ankara-brokered agreement on July 22 in Istanbul to resume grain exports from three Ukrainian Black Sea ports which were paused after the Russia-Ukraine war began in February.

READ MORE:Türkiye urges Russia to reconsider grain deal suspension

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Russia hits two cargo vessels in Black Sea and kills crew member, Ukraine says
NATO commander plays down crisis, EU leaders seek calm as Trump fuels Greenland threats
Border Patrol gunfire in Portland sets off urgent investigation
Türkiye expects YPG to comply with March 10 deal in Syria: FM Fidan
Syria moves to drive YPG terrorists out of Aleppo after missed withdrawal deadline
EU countries override France to greenlight Mercosur trade deal
US boards 5th tanker as Venezuelan oil sanctions intensify
Senior Daesh leader arrested in Syria, local media says
Israel violates ceasefire again with fresh strikes on southern Lebanon
Iran erupts as Khamenei warns protesters over 'terrorist agents' and Trump raises threats
Trump praises Venezuela's release of political prisoners as 'smart gesture'
Turkish and Syrian foreign ministers discuss the situation in Aleppo
Türkiye closely monitors Syria clashes as part of its national security priorities
UK prioritises Türkiye as free trade deal expansion talks move at record pace
Yemen's STC delegation in Riyadh announces disputed 'dissolution'