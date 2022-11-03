In late September, mysterious explosions damaged Nord Stream 2 pipelines, creating large ripples in the Baltic Sea and severely affecting the operational capacity of the pipelines carrying Russian gas to Germany. For many analysts, the incident marked a turning point in the Moscow-Europe energy ties amidst the gruelling Ukraine conflict.

Both sides traded blame for targeting the pipeline system in the Baltic Sea that passes close to the territorial waters of Denmark and Sweden. A Danish inquiry has already concluded that the incident was a result of sabotage without naming anyone.

While Russia has since pointed an accusing finger at the US, the incident highlighted the need for Moscow to find alternative routes and bypass European territorial waters.

"If Türkiye and our possible buyers in other countries are interested, we could consider building another gas pipeline system and creating a gas hub in Türkiye for sales to third countries, especially, of course, the European ones, if they are interested in this, of course," said Russian President Vladimir Putin during a regional meeting in Kazakhstan on October 13.

Putin’s proposal came during his meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who has offered to play the role of a mediator between Moscow and Kiev to end the Ukraine conflict.

Ankara has responded positively to Putin’s proposal on the gas hub. Türkiye has already received substantial gas from Russia through a couple of pipelines called TurkStream and Blue Stream that pass through the Black Sea.

The timing couldn’t have been better for the idea of a Turkish gas hub to be put into action, says Yasar Sari, an expert at Haydar Aliyev Eurasian Research Center of Ibn Haldun University.

On the one hand, Europe is reeling under a gas crisis. Consumers have taken a hit from high prices and politicians worry about securing enough supplies for the coming winter season. On the other hand, Russia needs to find a new route to take its gas to European consumers after the Nord Stream attack.

“After the Nord Stream becomes dysfunctional, Russia needs to reroute its gas supplies to Europe, and to do that, Türkiye may be the easiest option for Moscow,” says a Turkish energy ministry source, who wants to stay anonymous for official reasons, referring to the Russian proposal.

Russia favours Turkish route

“More than supporting Türkiye as a gas hub, Russians mainly need alternative routes and new customers after sanctions and explosions,” the source tells TRT World.

Türkiye’s dependence on Russian gas has significantly decreased after successfully diversifying its gas resources in the last two decades.

While Russia supplied more than 60 percent of Türkiye’s gas in the 1990s, its share has dropped to around 40 percent in recent years as Ankara is buying natural gas from multiple sources such as Azerbaijan and Iran.

“(Through Türkiye), Russia can bypass the northern routes and the increasing dysfunctionality of relations with Northern European countries to reach more directly new markets,” says Gregory Simons, an associate professor at the Institute for Russian and Eurasian Studies at Uppsala University.

“I do think that the proposal is beneficial to both Türkiye and Russia in both geopolitical and geo-economic terms. But also the sanctions issue becomes less problematic when Türkiye is the intermediary. Türkiye would gain a new source of income and jobs, and also further possible leverage in the relations with the EU,” Simons tells TRT World.

Other experts also find the Russian gas proposal to Türkiye a significant development.