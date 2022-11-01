TÜRKİYE
Türkiye 'neutralises' terrorist YPG/PKK ringleader in northern Syria
Ersin Sahin has been neutralised in an operation by the National Intelligence Organisation.
Since 2016, Ankara has launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable the peaceful settlement of residents. / AA Archive
By Alican Tekingunduz
November 1, 2022

Turkish forces have “neutralised” a ringleader of the YPG/PKK terrorist group in northern Syria, according to security sources.

Ersin Sahin was neutralised in an operation by the National Intelligence Organisation (MIT), the sources, who asked not to be named, said on Tuesday.

Turkish authorities use the term “neutralise” to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

Sahin joined the YDG-H, a PKK offshoot, in 2014 and was part of the YPG, the terror group’s Syrian offshoot, since 2017, the sources said.

He was the head of the so-called Derik sabotage battalion and remained involved in multiple attacks, including bombings, targeting Turkish forces, the sources added.

Anti-terror ops

Since 2016, Ankara has launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable the peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019).

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, and EU – has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.

SOURCE:AA
