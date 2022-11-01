Turkish forces have “neutralised” a ringleader of the YPG/PKK terrorist group in northern Syria, according to security sources.

Ersin Sahin was neutralised in an operation by the National Intelligence Organisation (MIT), the sources, who asked not to be named, said on Tuesday.

Turkish authorities use the term “neutralise” to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

Sahin joined the YDG-H, a PKK offshoot, in 2014 and was part of the YPG, the terror group’s Syrian offshoot, since 2017, the sources said.

He was the head of the so-called Derik sabotage battalion and remained involved in multiple attacks, including bombings, targeting Turkish forces, the sources added.

READ MORE: Erdogan: Western human rights defenders ignore PKK terror victims