Britain still faces a 40 billion pound ($46 billion) budget hole that will need to be filled by tax rises as well as spending cuts, despite recent U-turns on measures proposed during Liz Truss's short-lived premiership, a think tank has said.

The Resolution Foundation, which focuses on issues facing low- and middle-income households, said on Tuesday that the new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his Finance Minister Jeremy Hunt faced unappealing choices ahead of a budget statement due on Nov 17.

"While the recent focus has been on conditions improving post-Trussonomics, the central picture remains one of a weaker growth, higher borrowing costs and expensive tax cuts that have left a fiscal hole of at least 40 billion pounds to fill," the Resolution Foundation's research director, James Smith, said.

Britain's Office for Budget Responsibility last published borrowing forecasts in March, since when the growth outlook has weakened due to surging energy prices, while interest rates have risen in Britain and globally, pushing up borrowing costs.

The Resolution Foundation estimated that tax rises and spending cuts of at least 30 billion pounds would be needed to ensure debt was falling as a share of gross domestic product by the 2026-27 financial year.

Previous finance ministers had also left a minimum of 12 billion pounds of leeway to achieve their budget goals, the think tank added.

