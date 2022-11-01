Fifty countries have urged China to fully implement all recommendations in a UN report accusing the country of possible “crimes against humanity" against Uighur Turks and other mostly Muslim ethnic groups, including taking prompt steps to release all those “arbitrarily deprived of their liberty” in the far western province of Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region.

Canada’s UN Ambassador Bob Rae read the statement at a meeting of the General Assembly’s human rights committee expressing grave concern at the human rights situation in China, and Beijing's failure so far to discuss the report's findings on the ongoing violations against the Uighurs and other Muslim groups.

Human rights groups have accused China of sweeping a million or more people from the minority groups into detention camps where many have said they were tortured, sexually assaulted, and forced to abandon their language and religion. The camps were just one part of what the rights organisations have called a ruthless campaign against extremism in Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region that also included draconian birth control policies and all-encompassing restrictions on people’s movement.

China strongly denies the allegations and says it is running vocational training programmes and work schemes to help stamp out extremism in the region.

The assessment from the Geneva-based UN human rights office was released in the final minutes of High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet’s four-year term on Aug 31. It largely corroborated earlier reporting by researchers, advocacy groups and the news media.

The report concluded that China has committed serious human rights violations under its anti-terrorism and anti-extremism policies and called for “urgent attention” from the UN, the world community and China itself to address them.

The statement from the 50 countries calls the report “an independent, authoritative assessment that relies extensively on China’s own records” and “makes an important contribution to the existing evidence of serious and systematic human rights violations in China.”

'Growing breadth of international concern'

In light of “the gravity” of the report’s assessment, the countries expressed concern “that China has so far refused to discuss its findings” and urged the government “to fully implement the recommendations.”

In addition to calling for fulfillment of the recommendation to release of all those arbitrarily detained, the 50 countries urged China to clarify “the fate and whereabouts of missing family members” and arrange safe contacts and reunions.