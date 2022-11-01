Tuesday, November 1, 2022

Russia reinforces military as Kherson battle looms

Russia has reinforced its fighting force with an annual fall draft of 120,000 men, and doubled the number of civilians it’s trying to evacuate in anticipation of a major Ukrainian push to recapture the strategically vital southern port city of Kherson.

As Ukrainian forces advance to the north and east of the strategic city, Russian-installed officials there have evacuated tens of thousands of civilians in recent weeks.

Compounding the uncertainty are claims and counter-claims by both sides in the eight-month-old conflict, a nearby dam could be destroyed, potentially triggering floods downstream.

Power, water restored in Kiev after Russian strikes

Water and power supplies were fully restored in Kiev a day after Russian missile strikes, as grain exports from Ukraine continued despite Moscow pulling out of a deal to let ships through.

Russian authorities meanwhile announced that tens of thousands more civilians would be "evacuated" from the Russian-occupied southern Ukrainian region of Kherson amid a counter-offensive by Kiev.

Ukrainian presidential adviser Oleksiy Arestovich said Monday's bombardment was "one of the most massive shellings of our territory by the army of the Russian Federation".

No grain ship movement planned in Black Sea on Wednesday

There are no plans for grain-laden vessels to move in the Black Sea on Wednesday, the Joint Coordination Centre, the body overseeing a deal to export Ukrainian foodstuffs, said.

"The UN Secretariat at the Joint Coordination Centre reports that the Ukrainian, Turkish and United Nations delegations agreed not to plan any movement of vessels in the Black Sea Grain Initiative for 2 November," it said Tuesday, referring to the deal brokered by Türkiye and the UN.

"The JCC can best deliver on its mandate with the full and active participation of all four delegations," the centre said in a statement.

US 'concerned' about possible Iran missiles for Russia

The White House said Iran was willingly taking part in killing Ukrainians by providing drones to Russia for the war and voiced concern it would also ship missiles to Moscow.

By arming the Russians, the Iranian regime "is involved in killing innocent Ukrainians," White House national security spokesperson John Kirby said.

"At its core, this is a regime in Tehran that is openly and willingly making themselves an accomplice to the murder of innocent Ukrainian people on Ukrainian soil."

Putin ally Prigozhin praises Ukraine's Zelenskyy as 'strong, confident' leader

Yevgeny Prigozhin, a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin and the founder of the Wagner private military group, has praised Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as a strong and confident leader who should not be underestimated.

His comments underlined Prigozhin's rising public profile and growing confidence in speaking out on sensitive issues around the war in Ukraine in defiance of the standard Moscow line.

EU energy chief arrives in Kiev to boost support for Ukrainian energy sector

The EU's top energy official arrived in Ukraine's capital Kiev to gather support for the Ukrainian energy sector, hit multiple times by Russian attacks.

"I am in Kiev today to help scale up support to the Ukraine energy sector. Ukrainian energy infrastructure is under targeted attack by Russia - a cruel and inhumane tactic to cause human suffering as the winter is approaching.

The EU stands by Ukraine to help them until they prevail," EU Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson said on Twitter.

Putin to Erdogan: Resumption of grain deal can be considered after Sevastopol attack probe

President Vladimir Putin told his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan in a phone call that Russia could consider resuming a deal allowing grain exports from Ukrainian seaports only after the completion of an investigation of drone attacks on the Crimean naval port of Sevastopol.

The export deal was agreed upon by Russia and Ukraine and brokered by Türkiye and the United Nations in July to ease a world hunger crisis caused in part by Moscow's offensive on Ukraine, a major grain producer, and an earlier blockade of its ports.

Kremlin accuses UK of 'coordinating' Nord Stream blasts

The Kremlin has accused the United Kingdom of "directing and coordinating" explosions on the Nord Stream gas pipelines.

"Our intelligence services have data indicating that British military specialists were directing and coordinating the attack," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told journalists. "There is evidence that Britain is involved in sabotage, in a terrorist attack on vital energy infrastructure, not just Russian, but international."

Ukraine seeks Russia's expulsion from G20, says Putin's hands 'stained in blood'

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry spokesperson has said Russia should be expelled from the Group of 20 major economies and President Vladimir Putin’s invitation to a G20 summit in Bali next month must be revoked.