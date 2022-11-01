The presidents of Russia and Azerbaijan and the prime minister of Armenia have reaffirmed their commitment to a comprehensive normalisation of Baku-Yerevan relations, and to ensuring peace, stability, security and sustainable economic development of the South Caucasus, according to a joint statement released after trilateral talks in Russia's Sochi.

Monday's joint statement shared on the official website of the Russian Presidency said that all parties agreed on the importance of creating a positive dialogue atmosphere between Azerbaijan and Armenia, and the launching of trilateral inter-parliamentary contacts.

"In our common opinion, this was a very useful meeting. In my opinion, it created a very good atmosphere for future possible agreements on some fundamental issues," Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a statement after the meeting.

Putin underlined that parties could not agree on everything concerning Karabakh, adding that some parts had to be removed from the text “previously worked out at the level of specialists.”

He later said Moscow will do everything for a final settlement between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

Normalisation on agenda

“The Russian Federation remains in contact with Armenia and Azerbaijan to continue the dialogue and put an end to the conflict in this region,” Putin noted.

“Noting the key contribution of the Russian peacekeeping contingent to ensuring security in the area of its deployment, they emphasised the relevance of its efforts to stabilise the situation in the region,” the Kremlin statement indicated.