WORLD
4 MIN READ
Indonesia revokes firms' fever syrup licences amid inquiry into 150 deaths
Indonesia has seen a surge in AKI cases among children since August, which its health minister said was most likely due to changes in the raw ingredients used in cough and fever syrups.
Indonesia revokes firms' fever syrup licences amid inquiry into 150 deaths
Ethylene glycol and diethylene glycol, used as a cheaper alternative in some pharmaceutical products to glycerine, can be toxic and lead to acute kidney injury. / Reuters
By Meryem Demirhan
October 31, 2022

Indonesia's food and drug agency has said it has revoked licenses for syrup-type drug production by two local firms for violating manufacturing rules, as it investigates the deaths of more than 150 children due to acute kidney injury (AKI).

The decision by the BPOM agency came after Indonesia temporarily banned sales of some syrup-based medications and identified the presence in some products of ethylene glycol and diethylene glycol as possible factors in the AKI deaths, most of which were of children under five.

The two ingredients are used in antifreeze and brake fluids and other industrial applications but also as a cheaper alternative in some pharmaceutical products to glycerine, a solvent or thickening agent in many cough syrups. Ethylene glycol and diethylene glycol can be toxic and lead to acute kidney injury.

BPOM chief Penny K. Lukito told reporters the "oral liquid" manufacturing licences of the two companies, PT Yarindo Farmatama and PT Universal Pharmaceutical Industries, had been revoked, adding BPOM was pursuing criminal action against them.

Penny said the two firms produced drugs with substandard raw materials, failed to report a change in ingredients and used some materials in excess of guidelines.

A lawyer with PT Universal Pharmaceutical Industries declined to comment, citing the ongoing investigation.

Indonesia has seen a surge in AKI cases among children since August, which its health minister said was most likely due to changes in the raw ingredients used in cough and fever syrups.

Indonesia imports its raw ingredients for medicine mostly from China and India, according to the health ministry.

READ MORE:Indonesia bans deadly syrup ingredients linked to Gambia child deaths

RECOMMENDED

Similar incident in Gambia

Indonesian health authorities said solvents used in the syrups from the two companies contained impurities.

BPOM said on Monday one of these solvents, propylene glycol, was made by Dow Chemical Thailand.

Dow Chemical Thailand said in a statement that "none of the suppliers mentioned by BPOM are our customers", and that its product does not contain ethylene glycol or diethylene glycol. It said it had submitted analytical data to the BPOM.

BPOM said it would look into distributors of the two drug makers to see if they supplied materials to other pharmaceutical firms.

Indonesia has been investigating AKI cases in consultation with the World Health Organisation (WHO) after a similar incident in Gambia earlier this year, which has seen at least 70 deaths related to syrup medications made by India's Maiden Pharmaceuticals.

Read More: Is it time to ban the deadly chemical behind Gambia children deaths?

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Russia hits two cargo vessels in Black Sea and kills crew member, Ukraine says
NATO commander plays down crisis, EU leaders seek calm as Trump fuels Greenland threats
Border Patrol gunfire in Portland sets off urgent investigation
Türkiye expects YPG to comply with March 10 deal in Syria: FM Fidan
Syria moves to drive YPG terrorists out of Aleppo after missed withdrawal deadline
EU countries override France to greenlight Mercosur trade deal
US boards 5th tanker as Venezuelan oil sanctions intensify
Senior Daesh leader arrested in Syria, local media says
Israel violates ceasefire again with fresh strikes on southern Lebanon
Iran erupts as Khamenei warns protesters over 'terrorist agents' and Trump raises threats
Trump praises Venezuela's release of political prisoners as 'smart gesture'
Turkish and Syrian foreign ministers discuss the situation in Aleppo
Türkiye closely monitors Syria clashes as part of its national security priorities
UK prioritises Türkiye as free trade deal expansion talks move at record pace
Yemen's STC delegation in Riyadh announces disputed 'dissolution'