Indonesia's food and drug agency has said it has revoked licenses for syrup-type drug production by two local firms for violating manufacturing rules, as it investigates the deaths of more than 150 children due to acute kidney injury (AKI).

The decision by the BPOM agency came after Indonesia temporarily banned sales of some syrup-based medications and identified the presence in some products of ethylene glycol and diethylene glycol as possible factors in the AKI deaths, most of which were of children under five.

The two ingredients are used in antifreeze and brake fluids and other industrial applications but also as a cheaper alternative in some pharmaceutical products to glycerine, a solvent or thickening agent in many cough syrups. Ethylene glycol and diethylene glycol can be toxic and lead to acute kidney injury.

BPOM chief Penny K. Lukito told reporters the "oral liquid" manufacturing licences of the two companies, PT Yarindo Farmatama and PT Universal Pharmaceutical Industries, had been revoked, adding BPOM was pursuing criminal action against them.

Penny said the two firms produced drugs with substandard raw materials, failed to report a change in ingredients and used some materials in excess of guidelines.

A lawyer with PT Universal Pharmaceutical Industries declined to comment, citing the ongoing investigation.

Indonesia has seen a surge in AKI cases among children since August, which its health minister said was most likely due to changes in the raw ingredients used in cough and fever syrups.

Indonesia imports its raw ingredients for medicine mostly from China and India, according to the health ministry.

