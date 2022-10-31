Azerbaijan trusts more Russian role in the normalisation of ties with Armenia, the nation’s president has said ahead of a trilateral meeting with the Russian and Armenian leaders in Sochi.

“We count on Russia’s further active role in the normalisation of Armenian-Azerbaijani relations,” Ilham Aliyev said on Monday prior to a one-on-one meeting with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

Aliyev expressed his gratitude to Putin for the Russian leader’s role in the settlement of the Karabakh conflict and underscored the positive dynamics in Russian-Azerbaijan relations.

He further said the normalisation of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia can be achieved “on the basis of the five basic principles proposed by Baku.”

