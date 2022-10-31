WORLD
2 MIN READ
Azerbaijan counts on Russia in normalisation of Armenia ties: Aliyev
Azerbaijan's Ilham Aliyev says normalisation of Azerbaijan-Armenia relations can be achieved “on the basis of five basic principles proposed by Baku”.
Azerbaijan counts on Russia in normalisation of Armenia ties: Aliyev
Aliyev has expressed his gratitude to Putin for the Russian leader’s role in the settlement of the Karabakh conflict and underscored the positive dynamics in Russian-Azerbaijan relations. / AA Archive
By Eren Doguoglu
October 31, 2022

Azerbaijan trusts more Russian role in the normalisation of ties with Armenia, the nation’s president has said ahead of a trilateral meeting with the Russian and Armenian leaders in Sochi.

“We count on Russia’s further active role in the normalisation of Armenian-Azerbaijani relations,” Ilham Aliyev said on Monday prior to a one-on-one meeting with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

Aliyev expressed his gratitude to Putin for the Russian leader’s role in the settlement of the Karabakh conflict and underscored the positive dynamics in Russian-Azerbaijan relations.

He further said the normalisation of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia can be achieved “on the basis of the five basic principles proposed by Baku.”

READ MORE: Karabakh's destruction should be brought to ICJ for compensation: Erdogan

Tense ties

RECOMMENDED

Meanwhile, Putin underlined the need to talk about the situation in Karabakh and to look for ways to resolve issues that “have not yet been resolved,” according to the Kremlin press service.

Earlier, Putin held bilateral talks with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, where he highlighted ensuring peace and stability in Karabakh as being “the most important thing.”

This September, deadly clashes on the Azerbaijan-Armenia border near Karabakh claimed nearly 300 lives.

Relations between the two former Soviet republics have been tense since 1991, when the Armenian military occupied Karabakh, a territory internationally recognised as part of Azerbaijan.

In the fall of 2020, after 44 days of clashes, Baku liberated several cities, villages and settlements from Armenian occupation, ending in a Moscow-brokered truce. The peace agreement is celebrated as a triumph in Azerbaijan.

READ MORE: Putin, Aliyev lambast Macron over 'unacceptable' Karabakh remarks

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Russia hits two cargo vessels in Black Sea and kills crew member, Ukraine says
NATO commander plays down crisis, EU leaders seek calm as Trump fuels Greenland threats
Border Patrol gunfire in Portland sets off urgent investigation
Türkiye expects YPG to comply with March 10 deal in Syria: FM Fidan
Syria moves to drive YPG terrorists out of Aleppo after missed withdrawal deadline
EU countries override France to greenlight Mercosur trade deal
US boards 5th tanker as Venezuelan oil sanctions intensify
Senior Daesh leader arrested in Syria, local media says
Israel violates ceasefire again with fresh strikes on southern Lebanon
Iran erupts as Khamenei warns protesters over 'terrorist agents' and Trump raises threats
Trump praises Venezuela's release of political prisoners as 'smart gesture'
Turkish and Syrian foreign ministers discuss the situation in Aleppo
Türkiye closely monitors Syria clashes as part of its national security priorities
UK prioritises Türkiye as free trade deal expansion talks move at record pace
Yemen's STC delegation in Riyadh announces disputed 'dissolution'