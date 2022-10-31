TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Türkiye doesn’t favour weakening of Europe as a continent: Cavusoglu
With its balanced, active and conscientious foreign policy, Türkiye has gone from a regional actor to a global power, says Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu.
Türkiye doesn’t favour weakening of Europe as a continent: Cavusoglu
Türkiye is both a European country and an Asian country, the Turkish foreign minister stresses, adding that Ankara has shifted its attention to Europe as a continent going through a difficult period. / AA
By Meryem Demirhan
October 31, 2022

Stressing that the international system is currently facing unprecedented challenges, the nation’s top diplomat has underlined that Türkiye does not favour the weakening of Europe.

Speaking at an event at Akdeniz University in the Turkish resort city of Antalya on Monday, Mevlut Cavusoglu noted that the international system is going through radical changes, adding that Türkiye has gone from being a regional actor to a global power with its balanced, active and conscientious foreign policy.

"The weakening of Europe as a continent is not in our favour, it is also against our economic interests. It is important for all of us in terms of Europe's stability," he emphasised.

Pointing to Türkiye's "leading position" in the world with its active mediator role, Cavusoglu cited its productive work in the Russia-Ukraine conflict and Kosovo-Serbia dispute, and all over the world, including Somalia, the Philippines, Palestine, and Venezuela.

Türkiye is both a European country and an Asian country, the foreign minister stressed, adding that Ankara has shifted its attention to Europe as a continent going through a difficult period.

RECOMMENDED

"Therefore, it is inevitable for us to attach importance to Europe, which we are a part of when it needs us. This should not only be perceived as Türkiye's (ongoing candidacy for) membership in the EU. Europe is not just the EU, we’re talking about a greater Europe," he said.

Adding that Türkiye, as a regional and global actor, is part of Europe and needs to help overcome crises on the continent, he said: "Let's not hope for the weakening of Europe."

READ MORE: Türkiye continues efforts for resumption of Black Sea grain exports

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Russia hits two cargo vessels in Black Sea and kills crew member, Ukraine says
NATO commander plays down crisis, EU leaders seek calm as Trump fuels Greenland threats
Türkiye expects YPG to comply with March 10 deal in Syria: FM Fidan
Syria moves to drive YPG terrorists out of Aleppo after missed withdrawal deadline
EU countries override France to greenlight Mercosur trade deal
US boards 5th tanker as Venezuelan oil sanctions intensify
Senior Daesh leader arrested in Syria, local media says
Israel violates ceasefire again with fresh strikes on southern Lebanon
Iran erupts as Khamenei warns protesters over 'terrorist agents' and Trump raises threats
Trump praises Venezuela's release of political prisoners as 'smart gesture'
Turkish and Syrian foreign ministers discuss the situation in Aleppo
Türkiye closely monitors Syria clashes as part of its national security priorities
UK prioritises Türkiye as free trade deal expansion talks move at record pace
Yemen's STC delegation in Riyadh announces disputed 'dissolution'
Turkish airlines cancel flights to Iran amid nationwide protests