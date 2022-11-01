A video recently surfaced on social media of two police officers in Berlin brutally arresting a Syrian refugee in his home, in front of his two young children, for the non-payment of a 750 Euro ($475) fine. When the man's wife protested the aggressive nature of the arrest, one police officer turned to her and said, “this is my land, you are a guest here.”

Soon after the video went viral, the far-right Alternative for Deutschland (AfD) jumped in with a near-full-page newspaper ad titled 'We stand with you' in support of the rogue police officer.

For Germany, this marked a turning point: In the ensuing weeks, the country noted a marked increase in far-right protests in bigger cities, followed closely by violence and a suspected arson attack on the home of some Ukrainian refugees.

Massive protests by the far-right neo-Nazi AfD have been particularly prevalent in Berlin, where protestors have decried both the country’s energy shortage and the inflation of the cost of living. 'When there's not enough for Germans, why give it to outsiders' has become their new rallying call.

But more worryingly, Germany's top polling agency recently reported a steep rise in popularity of the AfD in political opinion polls across the country.

Declining orders

Analysts agree that the larger catalyst for the change in sentiment of the German voter is the country’s gradual economic decline, the end of which is not yet visible.

"Yes, it's worrying; one often sees [that] these kinds of parties tend to do well in times of crises. We saw it in the Syrian refugee crisis, in the corona pandemic crisis and it's happening again now while we're going through an economic and energy crisis," says political analyst professor Hajo Funke.

The German economy is facing a recession, with its GDP heading toward a downward slide for the year 2023 and its exports taking a serious hit, with declining orders from international buyers. The country's current account surplus narrowed sharply to 0.6 billion Euros (nearly $600 million) in August 2022 from 17 billion Euros (close to $17 billion) in the same month last year.

The ongoing energy crisis means heating costs have more than doubled for many across the country, pushing thousands of businesses to shut down.

One of Germany's largest bakery chains Thilmann Brot GmbH has gone bankrupt, and the country's largest toilet paper manufacturer Hakle has closed down due to rising energy prices.

As Germany prepares for the upcoming recession, there are fears that public spending cuts affecting welfare payments will further elevate far-right movements.

Funke says, "With the Ukrainian war, we now have 1.2 million refugees in Germany who are also facing the sort of problems Syrian refugees faced, especially in the east of the country. "