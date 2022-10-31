Monday, October 31, 2022

The US is confident Türkiye will succeed in reviving the Ukraine grain deal, said a US spokesman.

“We have the utmost confidence in the Turks when it comes to the Black Sea Grain Initiative,” said State Department spokesman Ned Price at a press conference.

“We appreciate the efforts in the role Turkey played when it comes to the JCC (Joint Coordination Center), when it comes to this initiative more broadly,” said Price, referring to the body set up in Istanbul with officials from Türkiye, Russia and Ukraine to oversee grain shipments.

Ukraine will 'remain a guarantor' of world food safety: Zelenskyy

Ukraine vowed to uphold its commitment to the Black Sea grain export deal, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said, after Russia's decision to suspend the agreement designed to ease the global food crisis.

"Confirmed (Ukraine's) commitment to the Grain Deal. We're ready to remain a guarantor of (global) food safety," Zelenskyy said on Twitter.

Moscow seeks Kiev commitment on grain corridor demilitarisation

Russia has announced that it has suspended traffic along the security corridor established by the Black Sea grain deal, as the UN, Türkiye and Ukraine have agreed on a movement plan for 16 vessels that are in Turkish waters.

The statement reiterates that Moscow suspended its operations under the deal rather than withdrawing from it.

The Russian army said it wanted "commitments" from Ukraine not to use the grain exports corridor for military purposes after an attack on its Crimea fleet led to Moscow's suspension from a deal to export foodstuffs.

Until the situation around the terrorist action committed by Ukraine on October 29 this year against warships and civilian vessels in Sevastopol is clarified, traffic along the security corridor defined by the Black Sea Initiative has been suspended. - The Russian Defense Ministry

UN aid chief pushes for continuation of Ukraine grain deal

The United Nations' relief chief said that Russia's suspension of the Black Sea grain deal is "concerning" and called for the supply line to stay open.

"We stand ready to discuss any concerns with the initiative and its implementation with all parties," Martin Griffiths told the UN Security Council.

"And we continue to rely on the key contribution of Türkiye as a mediator, facilitator, and a host," he added, referring to Türkiye's key role in the deal.

US resumes 'on-site' inspections to keep track of weapons in Ukraine

The United States has restarted on-site inspections in Ukraine to help keep track of the billions of dollars of weapons being provided to Kiev, a senior US official has said.

Moving large amounts of weaponry into the largest conflict in Europe since World War Two carries with it risks that some could fall into the wrong hands. But US officials have said that it has been a risk worth taking in providing about $18 billion in weapons since Russia's offensive against Ukraine in February.

A senior US defence official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said the Ukrainian government had committed to safeguarding and accounting for the weapons and there was no credible evidence they were being diverted. But, the official said, the US had recently restarted "on-site" inspections to check weapons stocks in Ukraine "whenever and wherever the security conditions allow."

Belarus plans joint military training centres with Russia, pro-Lukashenko channel says

Belarus plans to create joint military training centres with Russia, a Telegram channel close to Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko has said.

The move could bolster Russia's struggling war effort in Ukraine by providing training grounds in Belarus for newly mobilised soldiers, something Western analysts have flagged as a logical step for Moscow at a time when its army is stretched and depleted.

Lukashenko allowed Russian President Vladimir Putin, his close ally, to use Belarusian territory as a platform for the February 24 invasion of Ukraine. But he has refrained from committing his army to fight alongside Russia's in the eight-month-old war.

US accuses Russia of 'extortion' over Ukraine grain demands

The United States accused Russia of extortion at the expense of the developing world after it demanded Ukrainian security guarantees on its Crimea fleet for preserving a secure corridor to export grain.

"What you're describing appears to be either collective punishment or collective extortion," State Department spokesperson Ned Price told reporters.

"It is not an issue between any two countries on the face of the earth. This is an urgent imperative" for developing countries, he said.

Moscow's suspension of the initiative would be tantamount to collective punishment for the rest of the world, but especially lower- and middle-income countries that so desperately need this grain. - Ned Price, US State Department spokesperson

After weeks of chaos, Russia says partial mobilisation is complete

Russia has completed the partial military mobilisation announced by President Vladimir Putin in September, the Defence Ministry said.

"All activities related to the conscription...of citizens in the reserve have been stopped," the ministry said on Monday, and no further call-up notices would be issued.

Defence Minister Sergey Shoigu said at the time that some 300,000 additional personnel would be drafted, and that they would be specialists with combat experience.

Moldova declares Russian embassy employee persona non grata

Moldova declared a Russian embassy employee in the capital Chisinau persona non grata, and Russian news agencies quoted Moscow as saying it would respond to the decision.

The Moldovan Foreign Ministry did not identify the employee in a statement issued after the Russian ambassador was summoned and informed that the employee must leave Moldova.

The Moldovan Foreign Ministry said the Russian ambassador was told that "missile attacks on a neighbouring country continue to increase security risks, and the citizens of our country increasingly feel the devastating consequences of the war."

UK warns Russia of severe consequences if nuclear weapons used in Ukraine

Britain warned Russian President Vladimir Putin of severe consequences if Moscow uses nuclear weapons in Ukraine, saying such a step would change the nature of the conflict.

"No other country is talking about nuclear use. No country is threatening Russia or President Putin," foreign minister James Cleverly told lawmakers.