At least 90 people were killed and hundreds fell in the river as a suspension bridge collapsed in the western Indian state of Gujarat, an official said.

"We are rescuing people from the river," Brijesh Merja, a minister in the Gujarat government, told Anadolu Agency on Sunday.

Authorities said more than 400 people were in and around the suspension bridge over the Machhu River in the town of Morbi at the time of the collapse on Sunday evening.

TV footage showed dozens of people clinging onto the cables and twisted remains of the collapsed bridge as emergency teams struggled to rescue them.

Some clambered up the broken structure to try to make their way to the river banks, while others swam to safety.