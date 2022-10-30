WORLD
2 MIN READ
Death toll in India suspension bridge collapse nears 100
More than 400 people were in and around the bridge at the time of collapse, authorities said.
Death toll in India suspension bridge collapse nears 100
Hundreds plunged into river after the bridge collapsed. / AA
By Fatıma Taşkömür
October 30, 2022

At least 90 people were killed and hundreds fell in the river as a suspension bridge collapsed in the western Indian state of Gujarat, an official said.

"We are rescuing people from the river," Brijesh Merja, a minister in the Gujarat government, told Anadolu Agency on Sunday.

Authorities said more than 400 people were in and around the suspension bridge over the Machhu River in the town of Morbi at the time of the collapse on Sunday evening.

TV footage showed dozens of people clinging onto the cables and twisted remains of the collapsed bridge as emergency teams struggled to rescue them.

Some clambered up the broken structure to try to make their way to the river banks, while others swam to safety.

RECOMMENDED

At least 30 people had also been injured, other officials said.

Home Minister Amit Shah said he was "deeply saddened by the accident in Morbi".

"Local administration is engaged in relief work with full readiness, NDRF (National Disaster Response Force) is also reaching the spot soon. The administration has been directed to provide immediate treatment to the injured," he said.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also spoken to the chief minister of Gujarat about the incident.

"He has sought urgent mobilisation of teams for rescue ops. He has asked that the situation be closely and continuously monitored, and extend all possible help to those affected," Modi's office said on Twitter.

Explore
Egypt beat defending champions Ivory Coast 3-2 to reach AFCON semi-finals
Türkiye sends another 'Goodness Ship' carrying tonnes of aid to Sudan
Russia denies targeting Qatar Embassy in Kiev, blames Ukraine
Türkiye pays tribute to fallen reporters in Gaza on Working Journalists’ Day
Syria halts operations against YPG terror group in Aleppo's Sheikh Maqsoud
Flu infections surge across US as Trump downplays vaccination
Storm damages thousands of tents in Gaza, raising fears of 'humanitarian catastrophe'
Cuba will not yield to US 'threats and blackmail': Cuban foreign minister
Israel launches new air strikes across Gaza despite ceasefire
YPG terror group seizes hospital in Aleppo's Sheikh Maqsoud, expels medical staff: local media
Greenland's political parties: 'We don't want to be Americans'
Israel hopes to 'taper off' dependence on US military aid in next decade: Netanyahu
Japanese PM mulling snap election in coming weeks: reports
Death toll rises to at least 65 in Iran protests: report
Syrian army completes 'full security sweep' of Aleppo neighbourhood from YPG terror group