Anguished families in Somalia desperately searched under debris and into body bags for loved ones after two simultaneous bombings tore through a busy intersection in the capital Mogadishu.

At least 100 civilians lost their lives and 300 others were wounded in Saturday's attack claimed by Al Qaeda-linked Al Shabab terror group, the deadliest assault in the troubled nation in five years.

President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud said the death toll was expected to rise.

Abdiasis Abdi, a 22-year-old student, spent hours into the night looking for his sister who last said she lived in Zobe, a busy commercial hub with restaurants, pharmacies and banks hit by the car bombs.

"We found her this morning with only some of her clothes recognisable," Abdi said. Her body had been completely charred.

"I have never seen a horrible scene like that."

The attack has inundated first responders and hospitals in the Horn of Africa nation, which has one of the world's weakest health systems after decades of conflict.

The government put out an appeal for blood donations with dozens of people gathered outside hospitals in the capital Mogadishu, seeking news of family members.

Mohamed Ganey described seeing victims "scattered" on hospital floors as they looked for his missing sister-in-law. But the joy of finding her did not last long.

"Unfortunately, she died from the injuries just a few minutes after we found her.

"Everybody is shocked. The only question people have in common today is why kill so many innocent people?"

Police officer Adan Mohamed who was among the first to arrive at the scene after the second car bomb went off sending shrapnel flying and plumes of smoke and dust into the air, said he could not contain his emotion.

"I could not sleep last night because of the horrible scene," he told AFP, recounting how his colleagues found a baby whose mother had been killed in the blast.

"I cried again and again after I saw her face with blood stains presumably from her mother's body," he said.