US President Joe Biden has voted in the midterms, participating in early balloting ahead of elections that could cost his Democrats their Congressional majority.

Accompanied by his granddaughter Natalie on Saturday, who was voting for the first time, Biden cast his ballot in his hometown of Wilmington in the eastern state of Delaware.

Wearing his trademark aviator sunglasses and a navy blue blazer, the president emerged from the polling station with an "I Voted" sticker affixed to his lapel.

Biden voted just days after the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was attacked at their California home.

The president condemned the tense political climate in the United States, which he said was exacerbated by the false claims of former president Donald Trump and his followers that the last election was stolen.

"It's one thing to condemn the violence," Biden told reporters. "But you can't condemn the violence unless you condemn those people who continue to argue the election was not real, that it's being stolen."

The intruder at the Pelosi home fractured her husband's skull but had intended to target the speaker herself, who, it turned out, was away in Washington.

Biden, nonetheless, assured reporters on Saturday that he was "feeling good" just over a week from the election.

